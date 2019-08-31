Russia beats Nigeria in first match of FIBA basketball World Cup

TASS, August 31. The Russian men's team beat the Nigeria team with a score of 82:77 in the first match of the preliminary stage of the FIBA Basketball World Cup's Group B held in Wuhan, China.

Russia’s Mikhail Kulagin earned 16 points, while Nigeria's Josh Okogie led the game with 18 points.

In another meeting of Group B, Argentina will play against the South Korean team later on Saturday. In the second round, the Russian team will meet with basketball players from South Korea, and Argentina will play against Nigeria, both matches will be held on September 2.