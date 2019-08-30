St. Petersburg to host final match of UEFA Champions League in 2021

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia’s second largest city of Saint Petersburg will host the final match of the UEFA Champions League in 2021, the Associated Press news agency reported on Friday citing a source close to the situation.

According to the news agency, the final match will be played at the 62,315-seat capacity Gazprom Arena. The agency also added that the Champions League final in 2022 will be played in Germany’s Munich at the Allianz Arena and the 2023 Champions League’s final in London at the Wembley Arena.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced in late February that the European governing football body accepted official bids from Russia’s St. Petersburg and Germany’s Munich to host the final match of the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League’s season.

Russia’s St. Petersburg was also granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. A newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western portion of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007 and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as a home stadium for Zenit St. Petersburg football club.