IOC announces dates and venues of boxing qualifiers for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Boxing Task Force confirmed on Friday the dates and the names of the host cities, which will hold five boxing qualification events for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"Four Continental Events and a final World Qualification Event will be held between February and May 2020 to give boxers the opportunity to seal their places at the Tokyo 2020 boxing tournament," the IOC said in a statement.

The five Qualification Events are: Asia/Oceania continental tournament (Wuhan, China, on February 3-14, 2020); Africa continental tournament (Dakar, Senegal, February 20-29, 2020); European continental tournament (London, Great Britain, March 13-23, 2020); America continental event (Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 26-April 3, 2020) and the final World Qualification Event in Paris, France, on May 13-24, 2020.

"The World Qualification Event will give athletes a second chance to qualify and will therefore be open only to those boxers who have not yet qualified for the Games," the statement reads.

Commenting on the upcoming qualification events Boxing Task Force Chair and IOC Member Morinari Watanabe said: "The Qualification Events represent a fair and transparent pathway to the Olympic Games with equal opportunities for all National Olympic Committee."

"Everything is being done to provide world-class Qualification Events and to ensure the best possible conditions for the athletes," Watanabe stated.

The Olympic Boxing Task Force Group also announced on Friday the formation of the Athlete Ambassador Group, which is set to provide "valuable athlete input and feedback to the Task Force and promote the athlete voice and representation in boxing, for Tokyo 2020 and beyond."

"The Athlete Ambassadors will comprise 10 boxers, one man and one woman from each of the five regions, providing gender equality and global representation," the IOC statement reads. "The 10 will be selected from among nominations received from National Olympic Committees and National Federations by 30 September. They will be joined by additional athletes elected by their peers at each of the four continental events."

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held between July 24 and August 9, 2020. The sport of boxing at the Olympics in Tokyo will be represented by 186 male and 100 female boxers (compared to 250 men and 36 women at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro).

The road of boxing to 2020 Olympics

On November 30, 2018, the IOC halted all planning for the 2020 Olympic boxing competitions in Tokyo. That decision followed an investigation into activities of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

The IOC claimed at that time that the organization’s financial operations, management and ethics raised suspicions. The IOC also voiced its concern over Gafur Rakhimov’s appointment to the post of the president of AIBA, claiming the boxing official from Uzbekistan had been targeted by the US Treasury Department and was suspected of connections with an international criminal network.

The AIBA Executive Committee announced on March 23 its decision to appoint Mohamed Moustahsane of Morocco to the post of the AIBA Interim President in place of Rakhimov.

In late June, the International Olympic Committee ruled at its 134th session in Lausanne to strip the world’s governing boxing body AIBA of its Olympic status, but also made a decision to keep the sport of boxing on the program of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

The IOC Executive Board proposed to organize a boxing program for the next year’s Olympics in Japan composed of 13 weight categories, eight for men and five for women (compared to 10 for men and 3 for women at Rio 2016).

The confirmed weight categories for men’s events include: Fly (48kg to 52kg); Feather (52kg to 57kg); Light (57kg to 63kg); Welter (63kg to 69kg); Middle (69kg to 75kg); Light Heavy (75kg to 81kg); Heavy (81kg to 91kg) and Super Heavy (91kg to over-91kg).

The approved five weight categories in women’s boxing events at the 2020 Olympics are: Fly (48kg to 51kg); Feather (54kg to 57kg); Light (57kg to 60kg); Welter (64kg to 69kg) and Middle (69kg to 75kg).

The organization of the boxing tournament in Tokyo is managed by a special IOC body, led by Morinari Watanabe, an IOC member and the chair of the ad-hoc Boxing Task Force Group.