Russian judoka Ilyasov wins silver of 2019 World Judo Championships in men’s under-100 kg

TOKYO, August 30. /TASS/. Russian judoka Niyaz Ilyasov won silver on Friday at the 2019 World Judo Championships in men’s under-100 kilograms weight category.

The 24-year-old Russian fighter was defeated in the final bout by Jorge Fonseca, a 26-year-old judoka from Portugal.

The bronze medals went to Dutch judoka Michael Korrel and Aaron Wolf of Japan.

The 2019 World Judo Championships runs between August 25 and September 1 in Japan’s Tokyo. The capital of Japan is also scheduled to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games next summer.