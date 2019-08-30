CSKA Moscow FC to face Bulgaria’s Ludogorets in UEFA Europa League’s group stage

MONACO, August 30. /TASS/. Russian football club CSKA Moscow will play against Bulgaria’s Ludogorets FC in Group H of the UEFA Europa League.

Both clubs were paired during the UEFA Europa League’s Group Stage Draw at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Friday.

CSKA Moscow, which finished fourth in the Russian Premier League (RPL) 2018/2019 season, was seeded in Pot 1. Bulgaria’s Ludogorets was in Pot 2.

The final calendar of matches will be announced later, but the Russian football club will play its first match on September 19. The final match of the 2019/2020 UEFA Europa League will be played on May 27, 2020 in Poland’s Gdansk.