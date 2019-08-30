Chinese sailing festival to be held in Haikou on November 11-24

HAIKOU, August 30. /TASS/. The annual Chinese Sailing Festival in 2019 will be held in Haikou, southern Hainan, China. The contest is scheduled for November 11-24, www.hinews.cn reports, citing the China Yachting Association and the government of Haikou.

In August 2018, the Chinese General Administration of Sports and the Hainan administration signed an agreement on cooperation to promote sports and tourism on the island. According to the document, the authorities of Haikou city reconstructed one of the abandoned ports on the west coast, turning it into the largest training base for sailing in Asia. The Chinese Sailing Festival was held there in December 2018.

According to tradition, the conference of the Chinese Yachting Association will be held this year during the festival, the finals of the Chinese Sailing League will be held, and the hall of fame of China's achievements in sailing will open. It is expected that representatives from yachting clubs from around the world will participate in the festival.

Vice Mayor of Haikou Lun Weidong mentioned that active efforts have been made recently to create a sports and tourist complex in the city with a focus on the sailing industry. Training bases, public marinas, hotels are being built in Haikou, and a training system is being worked out.

Yacht tourism on the island

Earlier this year, the Hainan authorities presented a plan for the development of yachting tourism in the pilot free trade zone on the island. According to plans, free passage of yachts will be established between Hainan, as well as special administrative regions of Hong Kong (Hong Kong) and Aomen (Macau). Relevant departments will develop new approaches to managing the yachting industry. In particular, it simplifies the procedure for visiting Hainan with sailboats from Xiangang and Aomen on Hainan, as well as the mutual recognition of certification documents for yachts.

A plan adopted by the government should turn Hainan into an international tourism center for consumption, as well as improve service in this industry with the aim of building an international resort for yacht tourism on the island.