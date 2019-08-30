Russia's Rublev advances to third round at 2019 US Open

NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has advanced to the third round of US Open. The championship is held on hard courts at the US National Tennis Center in New York.

Rublev beat France's Gilles Simon 6:2 in the first set, after which Simon refused to continue the match due to a neck injury. In the third round of US Open, Rublev will play against the winner of the match between France's Antoine Hoang and Australia's Nick Kyrgios.

Rublev ranks 43rd in the rating by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).