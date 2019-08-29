Russia's Medvedev advances to third round at 2019 US Open

Russia's Kalinskaya advances to second round at 2019 US Open

NEW YORK, August 29. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has defeated Bolivia's Hugo Dellien in the second round of US Open. The championship is held on hard courts at the US National Tennis Center in New York.

Medvedev beat Dellien 6:3, 7:5, 5:7, 6:3. This was the first match between Medvedev and Dellien. In the third round, Medvedev will play against the winner in the match between Spain's Feliciano Lopez and Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

Medvedev ranks 5th in the rating by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).