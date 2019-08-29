Russian heavyweight boxer Povetkin says ready to go all 12 rounds against Hughie Fury

LONDON, August 29. /TASS/. Russian heavyweight boxer Alexander Povetkin told TASS on Thursday he was prepared to go all 12 rounds in his bout against Britain’s Hughie Fury and has no plans of forcing the fight.

The fight between 39-year-old Povetkin and 24-year-old Fury at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night will be held within the frames of the Night of the Championship Boxing event, which has the prime fight of the night between WBA and WBO Lightweight Champion Vasily Lomachenko of Ukraine and Luke Campbell of the Great Britain.

"I will be simply boxing. I will not be pumping up myself for a knockout," Povetkin said in an interview with TASS. "I trained with a focus on the close fight. I sparred with tall partners, tried approaching closer and worked on avoiding opponent’s jabs using them for various combinations, dodging, stepping aside."

This will be third fight in Great Britain for Povetkin, who also fought professional boxing bouts in Russia and in Germany.

"Russia is Russia and certainly all people are rooting for you and the same thing is in Germany," he said. "In England they understand boxing more. It least this is how it looks like to me."

"Perhaps, people love boxing here because this is where it originated," Povetkin continued. "It is very significant here. I have noticed great attendance of halls and stadiums, how many spectators turn up."

Asked about his plans after the fight with Fury, Povetkin said: "You know, I would rather make no predictions. I need to fight this bout at first."

"Of course I would’ve liked a bout with Tyson Fury, because he repeatedly stated before that he wanted to face me," Povetkin said. "My promoters should be asked why this fight still has not taken place."

Late last year Povetkin underwent a surgery on his elbows and media reported later that the Russian boxer was most likely to hold his next fight in the US city of Chicago in May. However, Povetkin told TASS in late March that as his next possible fight was still unscheduled, he continued practicing hard.

Povetkin, who turns 40 in September, said at that time that he was "not thinking about wrapping up with sports career."

On September 22, 2018, UK’s WBA belt holder Anthony Joshua defeated Povetkin in the seventh round with a technical knockout, defending his WBA (World Boxing Association), WBO (World Boxing Organization) and IBF (International Boxing Federation) world heavyweight titles. The Russian boxer was rushed for a medical assistance after the match.

Povetkin is known to the fans as the ‘Russian Vityaz,’ and boasts a personal record of 34 wins (24 KOs) and two defeats throughout his career. The Russian boxer is also the gold medalist of the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens.

Hughie Fury, who is a cousin of former IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Champion Tyson Fury, has a record of 23 wins (13 by KOs) and two defeats.