WADA passes information to International Biathlon Union on Moscow Anti-Doping Lab data

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The International Biathlon Union (IBU) has received information from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on the re-analyzed data, which was retrieved from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, a source in the IBU told TASS on Thursday.

"The International Biathlon Union has received information from WADA on the results of the re-analysis of the data and doping samples from the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab," the source said without specifying the number of Russian biathletes, who may be under suspicion of violating anti-doping rules.

WADA’s press service announced in early July that it suspected 298 Russian athletes of violating anti-doping regulations based on the LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) data retrieved from the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab.

According to the WADA, its Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) body compiled evidentiary packages following the reanalysis of the data and these packages were sent to the relevant international sports federations, "which have commenced assessment of the evidence with a view to identifying those cases to take forward as Anti-Doping Rule Violations."

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

In mid-August, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) imposed provisional suspensions against five Russian weightlifters citing violations of anti-doping rules based on the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

This was the first case of Russian athletes’ suspension based on the data retrieved from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory by WADA experts.