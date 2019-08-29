Formula One Russia Grand Prix-2020 to be hosted by Sochi on September 27

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Formula One racing, which is the pinnacle of world’s motorsport, presented a draft calendar for the 2020 F1 World Championship scheduling the Russia Grand Prix in Sochi for September 27, F1 press office announced on Thursday.

Next year’s championship will be the first in the history of Formula One to run in 22 Grands Prix across the world opening with the race in Australia on March 15 and closing with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Next year will see a debut of the Grand Prix in Vietnam’s Hanoi and the return of the Dutch Grand Prix, which had been absent from the race calendar since 1985.

The draft calendar is yet to be sanctioned by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and will be submitted for approval during the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting on October 4.