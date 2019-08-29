Basketball federation chief: Russian team ‘should not be deluded’ by win over Spain

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian national basketball team’s victory over Spain in a friendly match on Wednesday was a surprise for everyone, but the players must not be deluded by this win, Andrei Kirilenko, the president of the Russian Basketball Federation (RBF), told TASS on Thursday.

On Wednesday in China’s Ningbo, the Russian national men’s basketball team defeated Spain 74-55 in their last friendly match before the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

"I believe that definitely no one expected us to win," Kirilenko said. "But we should neither be deluded by this win nor be in a low mood."

"We see a perfectly work atmosphere in the team, everyone is playing," the RBF president said. "There is no leader in the team and everyone is making his own contribution."

The Russian team is missing many of its star players due to the injuries sustained in the run-up to the World Cup.

The coaching staff of the Russian national basketball team announced earlier this month that point guard Alexei Shved would miss the global basketball tournament since he had not fully recovered from an ankle injury.

Point guards Dmitry Khvostov and Dmitry Kulagin as well as center Timofei Mozgov were also excluded from the team’s roster due to their earlier sustained injuries. The team’s head coach Sergei Bazarevich told journalists last week that US-born center Joel Bolomboy was also unlikely to join the Russian national team.

The 18th edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men’s teams is scheduled to be hosted by China between August 31 and September 15. Following the Draw on March 16, the Russian national team was placed in Group B alongside the teams from Nigeria, Argentina and South Korea.