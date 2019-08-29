Russia-born gymnast Kharenkova changes sports citizenship to join Georgian team

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Former Russia’s gymnast Maria Kharenkova has changed her sports citizenship and will be now performing for Georgia, the press office of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) reported on Thursday.

The world’s governing gymnastics body has issued a permission for the 20-year-old gymnast to perform for another national team. A decision to issue such permission was made at the FIG Executive Committee Meeting in Nicaragua’s Managua on August 21-22.

Kharenkova is bronze medal winner of the 2014 World Championships in the team event, the 2014 European champion in the balance beam event, the 2015 European Championship’s silver medalist in the all-around event and the 2014 European Championship’s bronze medalist in the team event.

The 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Germany’s Stuttgart between October 4 and 13.