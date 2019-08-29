All UEFA Champions League group stage clubs now known

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. With the last two matches of the UEFA Champions League qualification round over on Wednesday night, all participants of the tournament’s group stage are now known.

Ajax (The Netherlands) defeated Apoel Nicosia of Cyprus 2:0, while Austria’s LASK lost to Belgian Club Brugge 2:1. The winners will make it into the group stage of the Champions League, while their opponents will compete in the UEFA Europa League.

Therefore, all participants of the Champions league group stage are now known. The drawing ceremony will take place in Monaco on Thursday.

Pot 1 consists of the current title holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations and lists: Liverpool (England, current Champions League title holders), Chelsea (England, UEFA Europa League winners), Barcelona (Spain), Manchester City (England), Juventus (Italy), Bayern (Germany), Paris (France) and Zenit St.Petersburg (Russia).

Pots 2 to 4 are determined by club coefficient rankings.

Pot 2 lists Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid of Spain, Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Tottenham Hotspur (England), Napoli (Italy), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Ajax (The Netherlands) and Benfica (Portugal).

Pot 3 lists Club Brugge (Belgium), Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), Salzburg (Austria), Olympiacos (Greece), Valencia (Spain), Inter Milano (Italy), GNK Dinamo (Croatia) and Lyon (France).

Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow was seeded into the fourth pot, together with Genk (Belgium), Galatasaray (Turkey), RB Leipzig (Germany), Crvena zvezda (Serbia), Atalanta (Italy), LOSC Lille (France) and Slavia Praha (Czech Republic).

UEFA Champions League group stage games will begin on September 17.