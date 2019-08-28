Russia completes series of friendlies for 2019 Basketball World Cup with win over Spain

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian national men’s basketball team defeated Spain 74-55 in their last friendly match before the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

The friendly against Spain was played in China’s Ningbo, where the Russian team lost 64-85 to Argentina in another friendly match two days ago.

The Russian team is missing many of its star players due to the injuries they sustained in the run-up to the World Cup.

The coaching staff of the Russian national basketball team announced earlier this month that point guard Alexei Shved would be absent from the global basketball tournament since he had not fully recovered from an ankle injury.

Point guards Dmitry Khvostov and Dmitry Kulagin as well as center Timofei Mozgov were also excluded from the team’s roster due to the injuries. The team’s head coach Sergei Bazarevich told journalists last week that US-born center Joel Bolomboy was also unlikely to play.

The 18th edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for men’s teams is scheduled to be hosted by China between August 31 and September 15. Following the Draw on March 16, the Russian national team was placed in Group B alongside the teams from Nigeria, Argentina and South Korea.

President of the Russian Basketball Federation Andrei Kirilenko told TASS earlier in the month that he believed in the success of the national team at the upcoming 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China, although some of the leading national players would be absent on the squad due to their traumas.