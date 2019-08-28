Russian runner Dementyev suspended for four years over doping abuse

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian runner Andrei Dementyev has been suspended for the period of four years for violations of anti-doping regulations, the press office of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) reported on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old athlete’s in-competition doping sample, which was collected in Irkutsk on June 8 at the Siberian Federal District’s tournament, tested positive for a number of banned performance enhancing drugs, including metabolites of androsterone and exogenous testosterone.

Dementyev has been slapped with a four-year ban starting from August 14, 2019 and all his athletic results since June 8, 2019 have been annulled.