Russian weightlifting chief: IWF’s current anti-doping project ‘is not encouraging’

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Amendments to the draft project of anti-doping regulations of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), proposed by the IWF Clean Sport Commission, are not encouraging national federations to fight doping abuse, President of the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) Maxim Agapitov said.

"In my opinion, the current variant, proposed by the IWF, does not encourage national federations to fight against doping, to determine and prosecute violators and to punish them in line with the anti-doping regulations," Agapitov stated in his open letter addressed to members of the IWF Executive Board.

"On the contrary, the IWF variant is encouraging national federations to cover up cases of doping abuse, and we are not even speaking here about the prosecution of violators or informing the IWF about them," the RWF president continued.

"I call on you to thoroughly study all attached documents and to make a weighty decision on your behalf and on behalf of all athletes and coaches, whom you are representing," Agapitov said.

"You must decide whether you are ready to return our favorite sport of weightlifting back to the dark times or you are ready to wage a joint fight against doping using fair and transparent methods, which are free from all types of discrimination, and to return the sport of weightlifting its glory of the past," he stated.

"Let us honestly and openly discuss all these issues at the next meeting of the Executive Board," Agapitov added.

The next IWF Executive Board Meeting is scheduled for September 15-16 in Pattaya, Thailand.