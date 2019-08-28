Russia's Kalinskaya advances to second round at 2019 US Open

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya has defeated US Sloane Stephens in the first round of US Open. The championship is held on hard courts at the US National Tennis Center in New York.

Kalinskaya beat Stephens 6:3, 6:4. This was the first match between Kalinskaya and Stephens. In the second round of US Open, Kalinskaya will play against US Kristie Ahn, who earlier defeated Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Kalinskaya ranks 127th in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).