Russian Olympic chief says national track and field federation will be soon reinstated

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Tremendous work on restoring the rights of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) should yield results, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Tuesday.

"Tremendous work has been done jointly by the ROC and RusAF on the restoration of the federation and this work is already yielding results," Pozdnyakov told journalists.

"The Taskforce Group, which monitors the reinstatement procedure, has dismissed almost all of its complaints, namely in regard to coaches, who were suspended, and we also worked with the heads of the regions," he continued.

"The second important thing is the alteration in the anti-doping culture in the country. The track and field athletics took big steps to change the situation," Pozdnyakov said. "I am sure that RusAF will be soon reinstated in its rights."

The issue of Russia’s membership reinstatement will be discussed at the IAAF Council and Congress shortly before the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Qatar’s Doha, which will run between September 27 and October 6.

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special supervisory mission. The IAAF Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andresen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with the IAAF.

However, the IAAF permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in the international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF was reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating under the national flag.

On December 18, 2018, the IAAF Doping Review Board approved an updated version of the Guidance Note for Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) status applications and sent the document to the RusAF.

The RusAF started accepting neutral status applications from national track and field athletes on December 19, 2018. The world’s governing athletics body has already granted neutral-status participation permits to 118 Russian track and field athletes.