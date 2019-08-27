Some 35,000 spectators expected at Russia-Scotland 2020 Euro Cup qualifier in Glasgow

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Some 35,000 spectators are expected to be at a football stadium in Glasgow for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup group stage qualifying match between Scotland and Russia, the press office of the Scottish Football Association announced to TASS on Tuesday.

The match between the national teams of Russia and Scotland will be played at the 51,866-seat capacity Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow on the night of September 6. The Scottish Football Association told TASS that 600 tickets were allocated to football fans of the Russian team and they will be all seated in one sector.

"The match will not be sold out," the association’s press office stated. "We anticipate an attendance of around 35,000."

Ticket sales for Russian football fans kicked off on July 17 with the price of 2,370 rubles ($36) per ticket.

The Russian squad is currently 2nd in its Group I with nine points after playing four matches - against Belgium on March 21 (losing 1-3), Kazakhstan on March 24 (winning 4-0), San Marino on June 8 (winning 9-0) and Cyprus (1-0). Scotland is currently 4th in the group with six points.

The national football team from Russia is also scheduled to play next month the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan on September 9 in Russia’s Kaliningrad.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

A total of 24 national football teams will be playing in the final tournament of the 2020 Euro Cup. All 55 UEFA national member teams, including 12 teams from the hosting countries, will have to play qualifying matches to vie for the berth in the final 24-team lineup of the quadrennial European football championship.

It is possible that some of the national teams from the hosting countries of the 2020 Euro Cup will not be playing on home soil in case they fail to clear the qualifying stage.