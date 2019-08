NEW YORK, August 26. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has defeated India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the first round of the US Open. The championship is held on hard courts at the US National Tennis Center in New York.

Medvedev beat Gunneswaran 6:4, 6:1, 6:2. This was the first match between Medvedev and Gunneswaran. In the second round of US Open, Medvedev will play against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien.

Medvedev ranks 5th in the rating by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).