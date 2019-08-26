Russian tennis chief: Medvedev, Khachanov may advance deep at 2019 US Open

"Both Medvedev and Khachanov are playing in their competitive draw nets," Tarpishchev said in an interview with TASS. "They must both enter the second week of the tournament’s competitions and are capable of advancing as far as possible."

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian tennis stars Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov should make a great progress clearing the rounds of the US Open tournament, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Monday.

In the first round of this year’s closing tournament of the prestigious Grand Slam series, Russia’s Medvedev, who is seeded-5, is set to face Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India (88th in the ATP Rankings).

The 23-year-old Russian raising tennis star won on August 18 the 2019 ATP Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio, defeating in the final in straight sets 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 David Goffin of Belgium.

Russia’s 9-seed Khachanov was paired with Canada’s Vasek Pospisil (216th in the ATP Rankings) for the opening round of the US Open, which has $57.24 million in prize money up for grabs.

Another promising tennis player from Russia, Andrey Rublev (43rd in the ATP Rankings), will face in the tournament’s opening round in the United States World’s No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

"I am a bit worried about Rublev’s first round opponent," RTF President continued. "A serious fight will be in this match, but it seems to me that it should be rather the Greek player being afraid of facing our player."

"In any separate match Rublev is capable of beating anyone as he boasts the sufficient level of play," Tarpishchev added.

The 2019 US Open will be the 139th edition of this prestigious tennis tournament in the United States. The matches will be played outdoor on hard courts in New York at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center between August 26 and September 8.