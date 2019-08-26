Russia’s track and field athletics body must be reinstated with IAAF, Isinbayeva says

SUDAK /Crimea/, August 26. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) has implemented all requirements stipulated in the Road Map of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and must be now reinstated with the global athletics organization, Russia’s legendary pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva said on Monday.

Two-time Olympic pole vault champion and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Yelena Isinbayeva was attending the Tavrida-ART festival of creative communities near the city of Sudak in Russia’s Crimea on Monday.

Asked whether the IAAF should reinstate RusAF’s membership, Isinbayeva replied "they ought to."

"It is impossible to provide guarantees since it is a process, which is too difficult to predict," Isinbayeva stated. "But it is important that the criteria and provisions in the Road Map, which had been set for the federation to be implemented, were all met."

"This is why we are looking forward to the IAAF Council and to its positive outcome for our [track and field athletics] federation," Isinbayeva added.

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The IAAF Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andresen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with the IAAF.

The IAAF permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in the international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF was reinstated.

On December 18, 2018, the IAAF Doping Review Board approved an updated version of the Guidance Note for Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) status applications and sent the document to the RusAF.

The RusAF started accepting neutral status applications from national track and field athletes on December 19, 2018. The world’s governing athletics body has already granted neutral-status participation permits to 118 Russian track and field athletes.