Kuzyutina brings Russia silver of 2019 World Judo Championships in women’s under-52 kg

TOKYO, August 26. /TASS/. Russian judoka Natalia Kuzyutina won silver on Monday at the 2019 World Judo Championships in women’s under-52 kilograms weight category bringing the national team the first medal at the championship in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old Russian fighter was defeated in the final bout by reigning world champion Uta Abe, who is a 19-year-old judoka from Japan.

The bronze medals went to Majlinda Kelmendi from Kosovo and Ai Shishime from Japan.

The World Judo Championships is the highest-level international competition for judokas around the globe, which is held annually except for years, when the Summer Olympics are organized.

The 2019 World Judo Championships runs between August 25 and September 1 in Japan’s Tokyo. The capital of Japan will also host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games next summer.