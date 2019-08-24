Chinese Monaco Optimist Team Race qualifying round held on Hainan

SANYA, August 24. /TASS/. The final stage of the qualifying tournament among the Chinese participants in the Monaco Optimist Team Race sailing regatta was held in the resort city of Sanya (Hainan, South China). According to the www.hinews.cn portal, more than 50 young sailing enthusiasts under the age of 14 took part in the contest.

Competitions in Sanya became the fourth in a row, wrapping up the qualifying stage, which was held in China in May-August. In total, about 200 sailors took part in it. According to the results, the organizers selected the 12 best yachtsmen who will represent China in Monaco in January 2020.

Among them are young athletes from Chinese cities such as Xiamen and Fuzhou (eastern Fujian), Nantong and Suzhou (Jiangsu, eastern China), Shenzhen (southern Guangdong), as well as Sanya, Haikou and Qionghai (Hainan).

The final stage of the selection of the Chinese team is held in the city of Sanya for the second time. In August 2018, about 70 young athletes from 10 yacht clubs in China fought for the right to participate in a sailing regatta in Monaco in this city.

Monaco Optimist Team Race is a team race of the optimist class yachtsmen up to 14 years old. The 10th anniversary regatta was held on January 10-13, 2019 in Monaco, 64 young sailors from 16 teams took part in the contest. The next Monaco Optimist Team Race will be held January 8-12, 2020.