Russian rowers grab gold in C4 500m final at ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian rowers Ivan Shtyl, Pavel Petrov, Mikhail Pavlov and Viktor Melantyev grabbed the gold medal in the C4 500m men’s event at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in the Hungarian city of Szeged on Sunday.

The Russian athletes covered the distance in 1 minute and 34.69 seconds. The second place went to the German team (1 minute and 35.83 seconds) while the Belarusian team won the bronze (1 minute and 37.14 seconds).

The ICF Canoe Sprint World Championship in the Hungarian city of Szeged is coming to a close on Sunday.