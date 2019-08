MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian athletes Alexander Dyachenko and Yuri Postrigai won the gold medal in the K2 200m event at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in the Hungarian city of Szeged on Sunday.

The Russian rowers covered the distance in 33.05 seconds.

The ICF Canoe Sprint World Championship in the Hungarian city of Szeged is coming to a close on Sunday.