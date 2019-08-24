Russia’s Loko defeats Canadian rivals in first game of Ice Hockey Junior World Cup

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Loko Yaroslavl of the Junior Hockey League defeated Canada’s Alberta 3:2 in the first game of the Sirius Ice Hockey Junior Club World Cup at the Shayba Arena in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

Maxim Denezhkin (40’), Kirill Slepets (43’) and Ilya Mironov (59’) scored for Loko. The goals for Alberta were netted by Carter Savoie (3) and Jeremy Gervais (5).

The game was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov, International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President Rene Fasel and Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) President Dmitry Chernyshenko.

The first symbolic puck was dropped by Putin and Fasel.

After the game, Putin, Medvedev and Soviet hockey legend Vyacheslav Fetisov visited the Russian team’s lockers to congratulate them.

"The second and third periods were beautiful, you played with such enthusiasm, this was really great. Our congratulations, this was a good start and, I hope, you will keep playing in the same manner," Putin said. "Play like Slava did," the Russian president added, referring to Fetisov.

Loko, which is the tournament’s current champion, is playing in Group A with Alberta, Davos (Switzerland) and Modo (Sweden). Group B lists junior teams of NAHL, Ocelari (Czech Republic), Karpat (Finlad) and Red Bull (Austria).

The ninth Sirius Ice Hockey Junior Club World Cup will continue until August 31.