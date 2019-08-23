Russian hockey star Kuznetsov receives 4-year ban for violating anti-doping rules

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has banned Russian player Yevgeni Kuznetsov, who is a forward for NHL Washington Capitals, for the term of four years citing violations of anti-doping regulations, the IIHF announced in a statement on Friday.
"The IIHF has suspended Russian ice hockey player Yevgeni Kuznetsov for a violation of World Anti-Doping Code Article 2.1…," the statement reads. "The case concerns a test indicating a prohibited substance, cocaine, according to section S6.a (non-specified substance) of the World Anti-Doping Code 2019 Prohibited List."