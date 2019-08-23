Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov starts final stage of trainings for fight with Poirier

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight against UFC Interim Champion Poirier of the United States in a title unification bout at the UFC 242 tournament in Abu Dhabi on September 7.

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has started a final training stage ahead of his next month’s bout against US Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier, a source in the team of the Russian fighter told TASS on Friday.

"Khabib is already in the final stage of his training for the bout," the source told TASS.

The 30-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 27 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 9 by submission and 10 by decision).

Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier, 30, has fought to win 25 bouts (12 by KO/TKO, 7 by submission and 6 by decisions). He also lost five of his previous fights (2 by KO/TKO, 1 by submission and 2 by decisions).

Khabib’s coach and father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov told TASS late last month that the Russian fighter was most likely to go for a striking technique using knees in the fight against Poirier.