Russia to be favorite for European Team Chess Championship — FIDE president

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian chess players will be one of the favorites to win the European Team Championship, International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich said in an interview with TASS.

"At any continental or global competitions, Russia is one of the favorites. Nevertheless, the competition is fierce, namely the teams from Azerbaijan, Armenia, France, England and a number of other countries," he said. "As for FIDE, the European Chess Union (ECU) is our closest partners."

"We will naturally be watching the championship closely. We have an agreement on mutual support for the chess promotion with the ECU," the FIDE president added.

The European Team Chess Championship will be held from October 23 - November 3.