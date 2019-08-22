300 Russian Paralympic athletes to compete in Tokyo in 2020

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Russian national delegation to the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo will feature around 500 people, including 300 atheletes, Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) first vice president Pavel Rozhkov said at a press conference on Thursday.

The Paralympics will be held in Tokyo from August 25 - September 6 2020. The games will offer 540 medal sets for grabs in 22 sports, which is 11 sets more than what was offered at the last 2016 Summer Paralympics held in Rio de Janeiro.

"The Russian national team’s delegation will be made up of around 500 people, including 300 athletes," he said.

The national team will arrive in Tokyo on August 18. The Russian Paralympic athletes are expected to compete in 18-21 sports.

The Russian team last competed in the 2012 Paralympics. In 2016, the RPC was banned due to the evidence found in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) McLaren report. As a result, the Russian Paralympic athletes could not compete at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. In 2018, they were allowed at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics as neutral athletes.