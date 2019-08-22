Manager confirms Russian boxer’s upcoming fight with Ukraine’s Usyk

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian boxer Andrey Fedosov has signed a contract for a fight with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, the Russian’s manager Alex Vaysfeld told TASS. "Fedosov will fight with Usyk in Chicago on October 12," he stated.

Ukraine to take part in 2019 World Boxing Championships in Russia — Russian official

Boxingscene website said earlier, citing sources, that "Fedosov and his team have reportedly agreed to terms for the fight."

Usyk, 32, announced a foray into the heavyweight division in March. His heavyweight debut against Cameroon's Carlos Takam, scheduled for May 25, was cancelled due to the Ukrainian’s injury.

Usyk has a boxing record of 16 wins, with 12 of them coming by knockout. Fedosov, 33, has a record of 31 wins (25 by knockout) and three defeats.