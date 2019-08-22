Russia’s Krasnodar loses to Greece’s Olympiacos in UEFA Champions League qualification

PIRAEUS /Greece/, August 22. /TASS/. Greek football club Olympiacos defeated Russia’s Krasnodar FC 4:0 late on Wednesday in the first leg of the UEFA at the Karaiskakis Stadium in the city of Piraeus, Greece.

The goals were scored by Miguel Angel Guerrero (30’), Lazar Randelovic (78’, 85’) and Daniel Podence (89’).

The second leg will be held in Krasnodar on August 27. Winners of the qualification round will get into the UEFA Champions League group stage, while losers will enter the UEFA Europa League group stage.