Belarusian paralympic rower drowns during training in Austria — paper

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. A Belarusian paralympic rower has died in Austria while practicing for the upcoming world championship, the Tag24 newspaper said on Wednesday.

According to the paper, the 33-year-old athlete, who is a wheelchair user, drowned when his boat capsized on the Danube River. The depth in the area was 3 meters.

Although rescuers and firemen were present during the training, they failed to rescue the athlete in time.

His body was recovered only several hours later.

The victim was tentatively identified as Dmitry Ryshkevich of Belarus.

The 2019 World Rowing Championships will be held in the Austrian cities of Linz and Ottensheim on August 26 - September 1. The schedule also includes competitions of paralympic athletes and will be a qualification tournament for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.