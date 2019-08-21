IAAF slaps Russian race walker Bakulin with 8-year ban over anti-doping rules’ violations

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has imposed an eight-year suspension in regard to Russian race walker Sergei Bakulin citing violations of anti-doping regulations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the AIU, the suspension against the 32-year-old Russian track and field athlete was imposed due to "Use of a Prohibited Substance or Prohibited Method" and comes into force on April 3, 2019.

In April this year, Bakulin was subjected to a temporary suspension on suspicion of consuming a banned performance enhancing drug.

On January 20, 2015, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) suspended Bakulin for three years and two months for violating anti-doping regulations.

On March 24, 2016, the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled to annul Bakulin’s results from February 25, 2011 to December 24, 2012, thus stripping him of his 2011 IAAF World Championships medal.

The Athletics Integrity Unit was established by IAAF in April 2017 with the task to fight doping in the sport of track and field athletics. The AIU, led by Brett Clothier, is operating independently from the world’s governing body of athletics.