Four playoffs & a Jay-Z gig: How Prokhorov turned a struggling team into an NBA powerhouse

Looking back on his purchase of the basketball team, Prokhorov says: "Businesswise, the club and the stadium, which could have been built or not built at all, were both in such poor condition that they were already beyond the boundaries of a distressed asset. Everything entailed risks at that time."

Prokhorov, 54, scooped up 80% of the then New Jersey Nets in 2009 for $223 million. He also repaid $160 million of the club’s debts back then and became the first foreign owner of a basketball team in the American NBA. After the deal was closed, the team moved to a new arena in Brooklyn, changing their uniforms’ colors and name to the Brooklyn Nets.

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian billionaire magnate Mikhail Prokhorov reportedly closed one of the biggest and most lucrative deals in the history of sports last week by selling the NBA’s (the National Basketball Association) Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Arena for a whopping sum of $3.5 billion.

There wasn’t any hundred-percent certainty that the venture would turn out to be a success. Despair was the right word to describe the team’s circumstances that it had been mired in back in September 2009, when the Russian businessman appeared. The words ‘losers’ and ‘Nets’ went hand in hand at that time.

Bob Windrem, the editor and co-founder of NetsDaily, described the situation back then: "When Mikhail Prokhorov agreed to buy the Nets on September 23, 2009, things were a mess."

"A quarter of the team's employees had been laid off and the rest were given Fridays off, at no pay," Windrem continued. "The team's assistant coaches agreed to pool their salaries so all of them could be retained. They had three full-time scouts."

"They played in the IZOD Center, the worst venue - arena or stadium - in North America, as voted by sports business executives. And the team was about to embark on a season that would start with 18 straight losses an NBA record and win a total of 12 games, third lowest total in NBA history."

Asked by a TASS correspondent to recall either one of the most complicated or pleasant memories over the past 10 years, Prokhorov went into detail about the construction of the Barclays Arena.

"A small, but very significant crowd of Brooklyn community organizers were dead set against dismantling the rusty railways and old buildings to clear the area for the construction of the future arena, but the price of the deal was really appealing," Prokhorov said. "I recall gaping at the construction site, which was simply a huge excavated pit, and hoped that everything would turn out to be all right in the end."

Prokhorov joined the Brooklyn Nets and brought in Dmitry Razumov and Sergei Kushchenko to the club’s Board of Directors.

"Prokhorov started toying with the idea of purchasing an NBA team back in 2007 and in 2008, during the Summer Olympics in Beijing, so we held negotiations on the issue with NBA Commissioner David Stern."

"We were looking over various options at that time," Kushchenko continued. "Among them were the New York Knicks, who asked for a bizarre sum, the Phoenix Suns and the New Jersey Nets. We decided to focus on the New Jersey Nets since it was a completely different market then in addition to the prospect of the new arena’s construction along with a full-fledged business framework."

The basketball team’s debts at that time almost exceeded the cost of the franchise, while the proposed relocation from New Jersey to Brooklyn seemed nearly out of reach due to the endless court battles.

Prokhorov, who struck an advantageous deal on the Russian metals giant Norilsk Nickel at that time, acted generously and decisively. He shelled out $223 million to the former owners of the New Jersey Nets, repaid the club’s debts of $160 million and added $60 million for the club’s incidental expenses. He also swiftly loaned $76 million to the club’s former owners for them to complete the construction of the new arena and allocated $4 million for the team to leave the decaying IZOD Center and stay in Newark, while the arena in Brooklyn was under construction.

In May 2010, Prokhorov assumed control over the Nets, having acquired 80% of the team and 45% of the future arena with an option of buying out 20% of the office and residential buildings located around the arena. Having pushed his way into the realm of the NBA, Prokhorov continued acting decisively.

"It turned out that we did not even have a clue as to what the NBA was about when we embarked on this venture," Kushchenko stated. "It was a whole other world - it was a new universe in terms of technologies, communications and everything else."

"We kept making mistakes during the inception of our project because we had jumped the gun and were hasty with some of our decisions. But as we say in Russia - one must learn from one’s past mistakes - and this is how we have been learning our lessons."

Prokhorov was determined to achieve success in the NBA right off the bat so he spared no expense to reach his goal. The Russian mogul, who was an eligible bachelor at that time, told the mass media that he was ready to get married if the Brooklyn Nets didn’t win the NBA championship. In the following four years, the club qualified only once for the playoffs, but it was knocked out in the second round, despite spending a fortune on enlisting NBA stars such as Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Andrei Kirilenko and coughing up over $120 million in luxury taxes.

"For the next four years, he agreed to trades and signings that brought the Nets veteran players, but cost them big money contracts and forced them to give up future assets," according to Bob Windrem. "He agreed to pay more than $120 million in luxury taxes to the league. The plan failed miserably."

"The veteran players the Nets acquired, like Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Andrei Kirilenko, were too old and out of shape. The team got to the second round of playoffs, halfway to a championship, once, despite all the money he spent."

"The team gained a reputation as being poorly managed. Relations with the commissioners' office soured," according to Windrem. "The NBA had welcomed him not just as the first Russian owner, but the first European owner and the first real international owner. Now, the league wasn't sure the Russians were up to it."