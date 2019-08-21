{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Four playoffs & a Jay-Z gig: How Prokhorov turned a struggling team into an NBA powerhouse

The Russian mogul was determined to achieve success in the NBA right off the bat so he spared no expense to reach his goal
Mikhail Prokhorov AP Photo/Jason DeCrow
Mikhail Prokhorov
© AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian billionaire magnate Mikhail Prokhorov reportedly closed one of the biggest and most lucrative deals in the history of sports last week by selling the NBA’s (the National Basketball Association) Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Arena for a whopping sum of $3.5 billion.

Prokhorov, 54, scooped up 80% of the then New Jersey Nets in 2009 for $223 million. He also repaid $160 million of the club’s debts back then and became the first foreign owner of a basketball team in the American NBA. After the deal was closed, the team moved to a new arena in Brooklyn, changing their uniforms’ colors and name to the Brooklyn Nets.

Looking back on his purchase of the basketball team, Prokhorov says: "Businesswise, the club and the stadium, which could have been built or not built at all, were both in such poor condition that they were already beyond the boundaries of a distressed asset. Everything entailed risks at that time."

Read also
Russian businessman Prokhorov sells NBA Brooklyn Nets to Canadian billionaire Tsai

There wasn’t any hundred-percent certainty that the venture would turn out to be a success. Despair was the right word to describe the team’s circumstances that it had been mired in back in September 2009, when the Russian businessman appeared. The words ‘losers’ and ‘Nets’ went hand in hand at that time.

Bob Windrem, the editor and co-founder of NetsDaily, described the situation back then: "When Mikhail Prokhorov agreed to buy the Nets on September 23, 2009, things were a mess."

"A quarter of the team's employees had been laid off and the rest were given Fridays off, at no pay," Windrem continued. "The team's assistant coaches agreed to pool their salaries so all of them could be retained. They had three full-time scouts."

"They played in the IZOD Center, the worst venue - arena or stadium - in North America, as voted by sports business executives. And the team was about to embark on a season that would start with 18 straight losses an NBA record and win a total of 12 games, third lowest total in NBA history."

Asked by a TASS correspondent to recall either one of the most complicated or pleasant memories over the past 10 years, Prokhorov went into detail about the construction of the Barclays Arena.

"A small, but very significant crowd of Brooklyn community organizers were dead set against dismantling the rusty railways and old buildings to clear the area for the construction of the future arena, but the price of the deal was really appealing," Prokhorov said. "I recall gaping at the construction site, which was simply a huge excavated pit, and hoped that everything would turn out to be all right in the end."

Prokhorov joined the Brooklyn Nets and brought in Dmitry Razumov and Sergei Kushchenko to the club’s Board of Directors.

"Prokhorov started toying with the idea of purchasing an NBA team back in 2007 and in 2008, during the Summer Olympics in Beijing, so we held negotiations on the issue with NBA Commissioner David Stern."

"We were looking over various options at that time," Kushchenko continued. "Among them were the New York Knicks, who asked for a bizarre sum, the Phoenix Suns and the New Jersey Nets. We decided to focus on the New Jersey Nets since it was a completely different market then in addition to the prospect of the new arena’s construction along with a full-fledged business framework."

The basketball team’s debts at that time almost exceeded the cost of the franchise, while the proposed relocation from New Jersey to Brooklyn seemed nearly out of reach due to the endless court battles.

Prokhorov, who struck an advantageous deal on the Russian metals giant Norilsk Nickel at that time, acted generously and decisively. He shelled out $223 million to the former owners of the New Jersey Nets, repaid the club’s debts of $160 million and added $60 million for the club’s incidental expenses. He also swiftly loaned $76 million to the club’s former owners for them to complete the construction of the new arena and allocated $4 million for the team to leave the decaying IZOD Center and stay in Newark, while the arena in Brooklyn was under construction.

In May 2010, Prokhorov assumed control over the Nets, having acquired 80% of the team and 45% of the future arena with an option of buying out 20% of the office and residential buildings located around the arena. Having pushed his way into the realm of the NBA, Prokhorov continued acting decisively.

"It turned out that we did not even have a clue as to what the NBA was about when we embarked on this venture," Kushchenko stated. "It was a whole other world - it was a new universe in terms of technologies, communications and everything else."

"We kept making mistakes during the inception of our project because we had jumped the gun and were hasty with some of our decisions. But as we say in Russia - one must learn from one’s past mistakes - and this is how we have been learning our lessons."

Prokhorov was determined to achieve success in the NBA right off the bat so he spared no expense to reach his goal. The Russian mogul, who was an eligible bachelor at that time, told the mass media that he was ready to get married if the Brooklyn Nets didn’t win the NBA championship. In the following four years, the club qualified only once for the playoffs, but it was knocked out in the second round, despite spending a fortune on enlisting NBA stars such as Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Andrei Kirilenko and coughing up over $120 million in luxury taxes.

"For the next four years, he agreed to trades and signings that brought the Nets veteran players, but cost them big money contracts and forced them to give up future assets," according to Bob Windrem. "He agreed to pay more than $120 million in luxury taxes to the league. The plan failed miserably."

"The veteran players the Nets acquired, like Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Andrei Kirilenko, were too old and out of shape. The team got to the second round of playoffs, halfway to a championship, once, despite all the money he spent."

"The team gained a reputation as being poorly managed. Relations with the commissioners' office soured," according to Windrem. "The NBA had welcomed him not just as the first Russian owner, but the first European owner and the first real international owner. Now, the league wasn't sure the Russians were up to it."

Read also
Bound to take Brooklyn Nets to a new high: Prokhorov sees great team with Irving, Durant

The Russian tycoon learned his lesson and got down to some zealous efforts with the club from scratch. Sean Marks, who was not in the media limelight at that time, was hired as the general manager of the Brooklyn Nets and Kenny Atkinson joined the club as the new head coach. Marks managed to talk Prokhorov into creating a unique culture within the club. The Brooklyn Nets were on a gradual rise in the following three years, improving their results with each season. In 2018, the basketball team caught the attention of Joe Tsai, executive vice president and co-founder of China’s biggest e-commerce company Alibaba Group, who opted to purchase a 49-percent stake in the Brooklyn Nets for $1.12 billion.

Last season, the Brooklyn Nets made it back to the playoffs, but the club failed to clear the opening round. However, in mid-season NBA superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined up and now the team is viewed by experts as a favorite in the upcoming season. The deal on the club’s sale is expected to be finalized in late September.

According to Prokhorov: "I can recall unforgettable moments during the course of the club’s ten-year history, for instance the Jay-Z concert at Barclays Center’s opening ceremony. The Nets’ first home game, after the team moved to Brooklyn donning their new uniforms and rolling out their new colors. Four years of qualifying for the playoffs. There are many moments to cherish."

"I would also like to point out that I have learned many useful lessons during this journey," Prokhorov continued." I had the chance of learning how the NBA works and how business in the United States is run based on decades of its development."

"The process of the team’s evolution taught us many lessons, because we launched the venture under the philosophical motto of ‘win as fast as you can,’ but then we realized that in no way can you rush and skip certain steps in order to create a winning team," the Russian businessman elaborated.

"Three years ago, we changed our approach and now we have one of the most prestigious NBA teams, which the best players wish to join. This new approach also led to numerous business deals, which would help the Brooklyn Nets stay in perfect shape for future success," Prokhorov added.

It can be stated now that within a decade after Prokhorov’s arrival, the Nets transformed into a global powerhouse in sports from a struggling local club. Brooklyn’s current roster boasts a star-studded team, hosts home games at one of the world’s best arenas and is the apple of the international business community’s eye. It took Prokhorov ten years to achieve this goal. Had it been their crosstown rivals, the New York Knicks, it would have taken them an eternity to achieve what the Russian tycoon accomplished in a decade in New York’s most populous borough.

Jailed Kokorin and Mamaev will be back playing football, says ex-goalkeeper Akinfeev
The former players of the Russian national football team currently serve prison terms on hooliganism and battery charges
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat slams US for stoking tensions by conducting cruise missile tests
The US has set the course for fomenting military tensions, Sergei Ryabkov said
Read more
Russia’s latest reconnaissance drone makes debut flight
The Altius-U is the drone’s final conceptual design after the tests of several prototypes
Read more
Russia ready to discuss missile issues with US - defense minister
Sergei Shoigu said that Russia will not deploy its missiles in Europe and Asia until the United States does
Read more
Russian defense firm to start serial production of anti-tank missiles
The first batch of munitions is undergoing qualification tests
Read more
Chukotka-bound Tu-160 flights not aimed at bullying US, assures Russian defense chief
Sergei Shoigu added that the US was aware of the Russian aircraft’s flights
Read more
Ukraine’s opposition accuses Zelensky of unwillingness to settle Donbass conflict
The statement came after the Servant of the People’s leader, Dmitry Razumkov, had said that it would take time to settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine
Read more
Russia’s upgraded MiG-31 fighters hold dogfight in stratosphere in Kamchatka drills
The fighters flew at a speed of 2,500 km/h and an altitude of more than 20 km
Read more
Russian tennis player Medvedev wins first ATP Masters title in Cincinnati
Medvedev has won his 44th match in 2019, the most wins among all the tennis players
Read more
Maria Sharapova to replace Serena Williams at Greenbrier tennis exhibition
On August 14, Sharapova was defeated by world No. 2 Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati (Ohio, US)
Read more
Russian defense minister invites NATO teams to International Army Games
Shoigu said that the International Army Games give its participants an opportunity to demonstrate their military equipment and look at the equipment of other states
Read more
Venezuela’s vice president paying working visit to Moscow — embassy
Delcy Rodriguez earlier announced plans to move the European headquarters of the Petroleos De Venezuela (PDVSA) oil company from Lisbon to Moscow
Read more
Iranian Grace 1 tanker sails out of Gibraltar — media
On Thursday, Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization reported that the tanker had changed its name from Grace 1 to Adrian Darya and was heading to one of the Mediterranean ports
Read more
Serbia to get Russian-made Mi-35 and Mi-17 military transport helicopters in early 2020
According to the Serbian official, Russia and Serbia "have never had such a volume of cooperation" since World War II
Read more
Russia’s Northern Fleet warships return home after round-the-globe deployment
The mission lasted 175 days
Read more
US-China trade wars may lead to economic recession in Russia, experts warn
According to the research, the share of fuel and energy goods, metals and timber roughly equaled 80% in Russia’s total export volume in January-May
Read more
Russian S-400 teams go on high alert to repel enemy missile strike in Baltic Fleet drills
The drills involve over 200 personnel and more than 20 items of military and special hardware
Read more
Militants shell Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria — media
Russian air defenses thwarted the attack
Read more
French president highlights Russia’s important role in settling global crises
Emmanuel Macron stressed that a new architecture of security and trust between Russia and the European Union is neede to be established
Read more
Latest radar arrives for air defense troops in Volga area to boost airspace control
The Nebo-M radar is designated to detect, measure coordinates and track various air targets, including aircraft and cruise and other missiles
Read more
Northern Fleet seeks to confirm discovery of new Arctic islands
The surveyors will land on Pakhtusov Island to search for traces of the first expeditions and historic artefacts
Read more
Putin, Macron finish 2.5-hour official part of talks
The talks focused on a ranged of major international topics
Read more
Press review: Putin, Macron to tackle Ukraine and Syria faces the ‘Blackwater of Jihad'
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 19
Read more
Who stole Russia’s diplomatic property, Mr. Bolton? Moscow slams US ‘missile tech’ smear
Washington "kidnapped a large number of Russian citizens from third countries," the Russian diplomat claimed
Read more
Russian embassy confirms death of two Russians in helicopter crash off Greek’s Poros
A private helicopter crashed into the see south of the port of Poros at 15:40 local time
Read more
Syrian government troops enter terrorist-held Khan Sheikhoun in southern Idlib — TV
According to Al Mayadeen, government troops have advanced within two kilometers of the strategic Hama-Aleppo highway
Read more
Kremlin: Pentagon’s missile test indicates pre-planned strategy to enable INF’s collapse
The US Department of Defense said on Monday that on August 18, the US "conducted a flight test of a conventionally-configured ground-launched cruise missile at San Nicolas Island, California"
Read more
Council of Europe welcomes statements by Russian, French leaders on Ukrainian settlement
President Macron and President Putin consider restart of Ukraine talks "within weeks" in the Normandy format
Read more
Press review: Iran threatens to sink Israeli ships and Turkey rattled by Syrian win
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 13
Read more
Lufthansa Flight LH2565 returns to St. Petersburg for technical reasons
The plane took off at 4.50 pm Moscow time
Read more
Blogging on Facebook in Russian, Macron notes progress in ties with Moscow
Monday’s talks between the Russian and French heads of state lasted over two and a half hours
Read more
Putin awards Hero of Russia titles to pilots of belly-landed aircraft
Other crew were decorated with the Orders of Courage
Read more
Putin arrives in Marseille to head to summer residence of Macron for talks
The two leaders will discuss not only bilateral relations but also Russia's relations with the EU amid the renewal of the leadership in the European governing bodies
Read more
Belly-landed Airbus A321’s first officer discharged from hospital
On Saturday, the entire crew of the plane, including pilot-in-command Damir Yusupov and first officer Georgy Murzin, attended a football match in Yekaterinburg
Read more
Air France flight Moscow-Paris requested landing in Luxembourg, due to emergency on board
No one was injured, according to the airport's press service
Read more
Putin says cautiously optimistic about situation in Ukraine
There are certain things that can be discussed, the president said
Read more
Russia to feature export version of 5th-generation Su-57 fighter at MAKS air show
The Su-57E fighter and the Il-112VE military transport plane will be the main exhibits of the Russian exposition’s military segment at the airshow
Read more
UN Security Council to hold emergency session on US missile projects on August 22
The emergency session of the UN Security Council was requested by Russia and China
Read more
Tomb dated 6th century BC found near Crimea’s Kerch
So far, archaeologists opened one small tomb, measuring 70 by 40 centimeters, which turned out to be empty
Read more
Press review: What topped the Putin-Macron talks and Zelensky’s meeting with Netanyahu
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 20
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge missile corvette enters shipbuilders’ final trials
The trials will last about three months
Read more
Macron confident on Russia’s European future after meeting with Putin
Macron noted that the talks with Putin also focused on the situation around Siberian wildfires
Read more
Turkey ready to discuss convoy attack in Syria with Russia
On August 19, the Turkish military convoy was attacked in Idlib when heading to an observation post, three civilians were killed, while twelve were injured
Read more
Russian tennis player Kuznetsova thrashes world No. 2 Barty in WTA Cincinnati semifinals
She has reached a WTA final for the first time since July 30, 2018
Read more
Beloyarsk NPP unit 4 shut down due to false activation of protection system
The radiation level around the nuclear plant is within the background limits
Read more
Putin says Russia supports efforts to neutralize terrorist threats in Syria’s Idlib
He drew attention to the fact that before the establishment of a demilitarized zone in Idlib terrorists had controlled fifty percent of its territory
Read more
Troops in east Russia get first images from military satellite
The data from the military satellite considerably boosted the accuracy of weather reports, the military district's press office stated
Read more
Aviation officials continue to decode black boxes of A321 plane
On Thursday, an Ural Airlines Airbus A321, headed from Moscow to Crimea’s Simferopol, performed an emergency landing in the countryside near Zhukovsky International Airport
Read more
Military contingent of seven states to participate in Russia’s Center-2019 drills
In the previous Center drills held in 2015
Read more
French-Russian relations undergoing pivotal moment, expert says
According to the expert, Europe "needs peaceful and mutually beneficial relations with Russia"
Read more
Two Swiss fighters escorted Russian liner carrying official delegates to Marseille
On board the Ilyushin-96 liner there were members of the Russian delegation going to France for talks between Russian Putin and Macron
Read more