Russian fighter Ibragimov set for UFC debut in China against South Korea’s Da Un Jung

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Khadis Ibragimov is set to make his UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) debut with a fight against South Korea’s Da Un Jung later this month at the fighting tournament in China, a spokesman for the Russian fighter’s team told TASS on Tuesday.

"Khadis will make his debut at the UFC tournament in China," the spokesman said. "His opponent is Da Un Jung of South Korea."

Ibragimov, 24, boasts a record of eight wins (two by KO/TKO; three by submissions; two by decisions and one by regulations) and zero defeats. He is also the former champion of Russia’s M1 organization.

South Korea’s Da Un Jung, 31, currently lists 10 wins (eight by KO/TKO; one by submission and one by decision) and two defeats.

The UFC announced earlier in the year that it would host its first event in China’s Shenzhen at the Universiade Sports Center on August 31.

The UFC is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters are participating in the UFC competitions, including renowned Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion.