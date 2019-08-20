Greek FC Olympiacos expects full-house at Champions League home match with FC Krasnodar

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Greek football club Olympiacos expects a full-house attendance at its UEFA Champions League play-off round match at home against Russian FC Krasnodar, the press office of the Greek club announced to TASS on Tuesday.

The first-leg match of the UEFA Champions League play-off round between football clubs Olympiacos and Krasnodar is scheduled to kick off on the night of August 21 at the 32,000-seat capacity Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

"By this hour, we are about 2,000 tickets away from the sold out," the press office of FC Olympiacos reported to TASS on Tuesday morning.

Playing away last week on Tuesday, Krasnodar FC defeated Portugal’s FC Porto 3-2 in the second-leg match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

On August 7, the Russian club lost to FC Porto at home 0-1 and the aggregate's result after both games was 3-3. However, Krasnodar proceeded further to the Champions League play-off round as it scored more goals away.

After defeating FC Porto the Russian football club was paired against Greek club Olympiacos. The second leg between Krasnodar and Olympiacos will be played on August 27 at the over 35,000-seat capacity stadium in Krasnodar.

Krasnodar FC was founded in 2008 and never played in the Champions League series. Last season, Krasnodar FC finished 3rd in the Russian Premier League (RPL).