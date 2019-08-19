Lokomotiv FC is capable of clearing UEFA Champ League’s group stage, says chief executive

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The current roster of Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow football club is capable of clearing the group stage of the UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Champions League and advance to the play-off round, Vasily Kiknadze, the director general of Lokomotiv FC, said on Monday.

Lokomotiv Moscow FC finished 2nd last year in the Russian Premier League (RPL) tournament and earned a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

"The club’s current roster is sufficient enough to achieve the tasks set for the club ahead of the season," Kiknadze told a news conference, hosted by TASS on Monday.

"If we speak about the Champions League, I should say that the boys want to get even for the previous year [when the club finished last in its group]. The current team is capable of clearing the group stage," he stated.

"Our transfer campaign is not over yet," Kiknadze continued. "We are carefully looking for a player, who would perfectly fit our team."

A week ago, Lokomotiv Moscow FC’s press office announced that it signed a contract with Zenit St. Petersburg on the purchase of Montenegrin striker Luka Djordjevic. The Moscow-based club did not provide the details of the contract with the 25-year-old forward, stating only that Djordjevic’s jersey in the team would be Number 22.

Djordjevic was included in the Top-33 of footballers in Russia based on the results of the 2018/2019 RPL season. Between the summers of 2017 and 2019, Djordjevic played 50 matches on loan for Russia’s Arsenal Tula FC booking 16 goals and six assists. He also played on loan for Dutch FC Twente, Italy’s Sampdoria and Spain’s Ponferradina.

The Draw for the UEFA Champions League Group Stage, which will separate 32 clubs into eight groups of four, is scheduled to be held on August 29 in Monaco and the first matches are scheduled for September 17 and 18.

Kiknadze also said that a decision on Lokomotiv Moscow FC’s home venue of the UEFA Champions League’s group stage matches would be made following the Draw in Monaco as well.

The home stadium of Lokomotiv Moscow FC is the over 27,300-seat capacity RZD Arena in Moscow and it was the venue for the Russian club’s matches of the UEFA Champions League last season. However, another club from the Russian capital, CSKA Moscow, played its home matches at the 81,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium.

"There is still no decision made in regard to Luzhniki Stadium and it will be made after we learn our group," Kiknadze said. "We will take everything into account and make an optimal decision."

Luzhniki Stadium

Luzhniki Stadium was built in the Russian capital more than half a century ago and underwent reconstruction works ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In addition to hosting other fixtures, the stadium was the venue to the opening and final matches of the world football championship last year.

The refurbishment of the Luzhniki Arena began in 2013 as part of the country’s preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup and opened again in November 2017 boasting an almost 81,000-seat capacity ahead of the global football championship.