Russian tennis chief: Medvedev needs vacation as he ‘is getting psychologically exhausted’

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev needs taking a vacation because after he played in the finals of three various tournaments over the past three weeks he is getting emotionally exhausted, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Monday.

The 23-year-old Russian rising tennis star won the 2019 ATP Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday defeating in the final in straight sets 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 David Goffin of Belgium. The newly released ATP World Rankings, issued weekly on Mondays, placed Medvedev as the World’s 5th following his victory in the United States on August 18.

"Medvedev’s win is a huge success," Tarpishchev said in an interview with TASS. "He is doing everything the right way, but the only thing is that it had been the third tournament in a row, where he played in the finals."

"This is all very difficult as he had been accumulating a huge psychological stress," the RTF president continued. "I believe that he needs taking now a one-week vacation."

After the ATP World Rankings were released earlier on Monday, Medvedev told TASS that it was "unbelievable" to see himself as the current World’s No. 5. The Russian tennis player, who entered the ATP’s Top-10 on July 15 said: "... stopping at this time is not my option and I want to keep gaining."

Sunday’s final was the third in a row for Medvedev in three weeks as well as his first ever win at the ATP Masters’ series tournaments. He played 18 matches in the course of 20 days, winning 16 of them. On August 4, the Russian was defeated by Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the Washington final, while on August 11 he lost to Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the Rogers Cup tournament’s final in Montreal, Canada.

Medvedev is the first Russian male tennis player to win the tournament in Cincinnati. He is also the fifth Russian to win a tournament of the Masters series after Andrei Chesnokov (two Masters titles), Marat Safin (five), Nikolay Davydenko (two) and Karen Khachanov. Medvedev is now also the youngest Cincinnati winner since 2008, when the title went to Great Britain’s Andy Murray, who was 21 years old at that time.

The Masters tournament is ranked right after the Grand Slam tournaments and the ATP Finals. Medvedev won his first ever title back in January 2018 in Sydney.

This season saw him contesting his sixth final, winning the second tournament of the year after Sofia in February. Medvedev’s best Grand Slam performance to date is the fourth round of the 2019 Australian Open.