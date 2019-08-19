{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian tennis chief: Medvedev needs vacation as he ‘is getting psychologically exhausted’

On Sunday, the Russian tennis player won the Masters’ series tournament in Cincinnati
Daniil Medvedev AP Photo/John Minchillo
Daniil Medvedev
© AP Photo/John Minchillo

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev needs taking a vacation because after he played in the finals of three various tournaments over the past three weeks he is getting emotionally exhausted, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Monday.

Read also
Russian tennis player Medvedev wins first ATP Masters title in Cincinnati

The 23-year-old Russian rising tennis star won the 2019 ATP Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday defeating in the final in straight sets 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 David Goffin of Belgium. The newly released ATP World Rankings, issued weekly on Mondays, placed Medvedev as the World’s 5th following his victory in the United States on August 18.

"Medvedev’s win is a huge success," Tarpishchev said in an interview with TASS. "He is doing everything the right way, but the only thing is that it had been the third tournament in a row, where he played in the finals."

"This is all very difficult as he had been accumulating a huge psychological stress," the RTF president continued. "I believe that he needs taking now a one-week vacation."

After the ATP World Rankings were released earlier on Monday, Medvedev told TASS that it was "unbelievable" to see himself as the current World’s No. 5. The Russian tennis player, who entered the ATP’s Top-10 on July 15 said: "... stopping at this time is not my option and I want to keep gaining."

Sunday’s final was the third in a row for Medvedev in three weeks as well as his first ever win at the ATP Masters’ series tournaments. He played 18 matches in the course of 20 days, winning 16 of them. On August 4, the Russian was defeated by Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the Washington final, while on August 11 he lost to Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the Rogers Cup tournament’s final in Montreal, Canada.

Medvedev is the first Russian male tennis player to win the tournament in Cincinnati. He is also the fifth Russian to win a tournament of the Masters series after Andrei Chesnokov (two Masters titles), Marat Safin (five), Nikolay Davydenko (two) and Karen Khachanov. Medvedev is now also the youngest Cincinnati winner since 2008, when the title went to Great Britain’s Andy Murray, who was 21 years old at that time.

The Masters tournament is ranked right after the Grand Slam tournaments and the ATP Finals. Medvedev won his first ever title back in January 2018 in Sydney.

This season saw him contesting his sixth final, winning the second tournament of the year after Sofia in February. Medvedev’s best Grand Slam performance to date is the fourth round of the 2019 Australian Open.

Winning gold is the only task for Russia at 2019 European Team Chess Championship
Earlier in the day, the RCF announced national rosters of the male and female teams for the upcoming European chess tournament
Read more
French-Russian relations undergoing pivotal moment, expert says
According to the expert, Europe "needs peaceful and mutually beneficial relations with Russia"
Read more
Chukotka-bound Tu-160 flights not aimed at bullying US, assures Russian defense chief
Sergei Shoigu added that the US was aware of the Russian aircraft’s flights
Read more
Belly-landed Airbus A321’s first officer discharged from hospital
On Saturday, the entire crew of the plane, including pilot-in-command Damir Yusupov and first officer Georgy Murzin, attended a football match in Yekaterinburg
Read more
Latest diesel-electric sub for Russia’s Pacific Fleet takes to Baltic Sea for trials
This is the Project 636.3 first diesel-electric submarine built for the Pacific Fleet
Read more
Who stole Russia’s diplomatic property, Mr. Bolton? Moscow slams US ‘missile tech’ smear
Washington "kidnapped a large number of Russian citizens from third countries," the Russian diplomat claimed
Read more
First flight arrives at new airport in Russia’s Saratov
Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Transport Minister Alexander Yurchik and Federal Air Transport Agency head Alexander Neradko arrived on the flight
Read more
Russia ready to discuss missile issues with US - defense minister
Sergei Shoigu said that Russia will not deploy its missiles in Europe and Asia until the United States does
Read more
Press review: What caused the A321 bird strike and Zelensky turns to Trump for help
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 16
Read more
EU Commission president hospitalized for urgent surgery - press service
Jean-Claude Juncker had to shorten his holiday in Austria for medical reasons
Read more
Russia invites Trump, Kim Jong-un for 75th anniversary of WWII victory events — Kremlin
Paris confirmed Macron’s participation in the celebration of the 75th V-Day anniversary
Read more
Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket to be taken to launch pad on August 19
It will be the first time that a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket will be used for sending a manned spacecraft to the orbi
Read more
Russia-Serbia military cooperation actively developing - defense minister
Read more
Putin awards Hero of Russia titles to pilots of belly-landed aircraft
Other crew were decorated with the Orders of Courage
Read more
Gromov Institute confirms authenticity of A321 crew talks posted on Internet
The transcript was possibly published by radio amateurs
Read more
Georgia's hotel owners seek compensation for losses due to tourist decline from Russia
Kobuleti Mayor Mirian Katamdze met with the protesters, promising to resolve the issue
Read more
Russian Defense Minister declares 5th International Army Games closed
The closing ceremony ended with an illumination show and a ten-minute fireworks display
Read more
Kremlin notes Delpal’s transfer to house arrest in the run-up to Putin-Macron meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed this case with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told
Read more
Serbian Guard to participate in Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square
The Russian and Serbian defense ministers together attended the closing ceremony of the 2019 International Army Games
Read more
Latest radar arrives for air defense troops in Volga area to boost airspace control
The Nebo-M radar is designated to detect, measure coordinates and track various air targets, including aircraft and cruise and other missiles
Read more
Bird strike compels airliner carrying over 230 people to make belly landing near Moscow
The plane's engines were presumably knocked out by a bird strike
Read more
Russian oil companies earn nearly $1 bln thanks to US sanctions — Bloomberg
The demand for Urals oil in the Mediterranean region is at its historic peak, according to analysts polled by the agency
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev defeats Djokovic to reach Cincinnati final
The 23-year-old Russian tennis player defeated Djokovic 3:6, 6:3, 6:3 in one hour and 43 minutes
Read more
Russian tennis player Kuznetsova thrashes world No. 2 Barty in WTA Cincinnati semifinals
She has reached a WTA final for the first time since July 30, 2018
Read more
Syrian government troops enter terrorist-held Khan Sheikhoun in southern Idlib — TV
According to Al Mayadeen, government troops have advanced within two kilometers of the strategic Hama-Aleppo highway
Read more
Two Tu-160 strategic bombers redeploy from Chukotka to south Russia in drills
The crews covered a distance of over 8,000 kilometers, as reported by the press office of Russia’s Defense Ministry
Read more
US court issues warrant to seize Iranian oil tanker Grace 1
On July 4, Gibraltar’s authorities detained the Grace 1 oil tanker flying the Panamanian flag on suspicion of carrying oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions
Read more
Press review: Putin, Macron to tackle Ukraine and Syria faces the ‘Blackwater of Jihad'
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 19
Read more
Russia, China offer to help Venezuela in preparing for 2020 Olympics — Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that "many athletes" will be able to go to Russia and China for training
Read more
Two Swiss fighters escorted Russian liner carrying official delegates to Marseille
On board the Ilyushin-96 liner there were members of the Russian delegation going to France for talks between Russian Putin and Macron
Read more
Russian defense minister invites NATO teams to International Army Games
Shoigu said that the International Army Games give its participants an opportunity to demonstrate their military equipment and look at the equipment of other states
Read more
Decision to make emergency landing in cornfield made after second engine fails — pilot
An Ural Airlines Airbus A321 en route from Moscow to Simferopol made a belly landing near Zhukovsky International Airport earlier on Thursday
Read more
Indian forces in Kashmir put on high alert — agency
The move is taken against possible attempt by Pakistan-backed terrorist groups to carry out attacks, the agency quotes official sources as saying
Read more
India, Pakistan should resolve Kashmir issue bilaterally — Russian diplomat
The diplomat added that Moscow was highly concerned about the potential escalation
Read more
Russia to feature export version of 5th-generation Su-57 fighter at MAKS air show
The Su-57E fighter and the Il-112VE military transport plane will be the main exhibits of the Russian exposition’s military segment at the airshow
Read more
Aviation officials continue to decode black boxes of A321 plane
On Thursday, an Ural Airlines Airbus A321, headed from Moscow to Crimea’s Simferopol, performed an emergency landing in the countryside near Zhukovsky International Airport
Read more
Russia’s top brass mulls arming military pilots with PP-2000 submachine gun
A more compact PP-2000 submachine gun is meant to replace the Kalashnikov AKS-74U assault rifle
Read more
PM Abe vows Japan will never take part in wars on WW2 surrender anniversary
Japan lost 3.1 million people in the war
Read more
FIFA bans former Nigerian football coach for life
The former official of the Nigeria Football Federation was found guilty of bribery
Read more
Iranian Grace 1 tanker sails out of Gibraltar — media
On Thursday, Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization reported that the tanker had changed its name from Grace 1 to Adrian Darya and was heading to one of the Mediterranean ports
Read more
Ukraine’s opposition accuses Zelensky of unwillingness to settle Donbass conflict
The statement came after the Servant of the People’s leader, Dmitry Razumkov, had said that it would take time to settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine
Read more
Russia, Venezuela sign agreement on visits by military ships
The document was inked at a meeting in Moscow
Read more
Communist Party rally for fair elections kicks off in downtown Moscow
The leader of the Communists, Gennady Zyuganov, and other representatives of the Communist Party’s leadership, State Duma deputies, politicians, and public figures are taking part in the rally
Read more
Beloyarsk NPP unit 4 shut down due to false activation of protection system
The radiation level around the nuclear plant is within the background limits
Read more
US continues to have predominant military influence in Africa, expert says
Africa has now become a foothold of two superpowers, the USA and China, who continue to coexist with each other "more or less painlessly," the expert claims
Read more
Tomb dated 6th century BC found near Crimea’s Kerch
So far, archaeologists opened one small tomb, measuring 70 by 40 centimeters, which turned out to be empty
Read more
Plane crash landing in Moscow region leaves 55 injured
The plane struck a flock of birds shortly after takeoff
Read more
Over 1 mln people attend Army Games competitions — Russian defense ministry
Some 100,000 people visited the Russian fan zone, which for the first time ever was created at the Patriot Park near Moscow
Read more
Press review: Iran threatens to sink Israeli ships and Turkey rattled by Syrian win
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 13
Read more
Military expert rejects Bolton’s claim Russia stole hypersonic technologies from US
Domestic hypersonic technologies rely on the gigantic scientific and technical potential created in the USSR, the expert said
Read more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversees new test launches of missiles
Kyodo reported that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the country’s eastern coast into the Sea of Japan
Read more