Russian MMA fighter Shlemenko to clash with US Chris Honeycutt next month

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Alexander Shlemenko is set to hold his next bout at the inaugural Roscongress Vladivostok Combat Night tournament, which will be held as part of the 2019 Eastern Economic Forum next month, the press office of Roscongress announced to TASS on Monday.

The bout of the 35-year-old Russian against 31-year-old Chris Honeycutt of the United States is scheduled to be held on September 5 on board of a cruise ship, the Costa Venezia. This will be the title fight of the Roscongress Vladivostok Combat Night tournament, which is organized by Telesport Media and the Roscongress Foundation.

Russia’s ‘Storm’ Shlemenko boasts a record of 58 wins (32 by KO/TKO; 10 by submission and 16 by decision) and 12 defeats (two by KO/TKO; four by submissions and six by decisions).

The Russian MMA fighter last fought in May this year, defeating Viscardi Andrade of Brazil by TKO at the RCC tournament in the Russian Urals city of Chelyabinsk.

US fighter Chris ‘The Cutt’ Honeycutt has a record of 11 wins (five by KO/TKO; one by submission and five by decision) and three defeats (one by KO/TKO; two by decisions). He last fought on November 30, 2018, losing to Dutch fighter Costello van Steenis (12 wins; one defeat).

The 2019 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok is scheduled to be held between September 4 and 6. The 2018 Eastern Economic Forum resulted in 220 signed agreements, contracts, memorandums and protocols worth over three trillion rubles ($46.4 bln). Last year’s forum in Vladivostok was attended by over 6,000 delegates and 1,350 journalists from 60 countries.