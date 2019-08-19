Russian tennis player Medvedev: Soaring to 5th place in ATP Rankings ‘is unbelievable’

The 23-year-old Russian won the 2019 ATP Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio defeating on Sunday in straight sets 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 David Goffin of Belgium. The newly released ATP World Rankings, issued weekly on Monday, placed Medvedev as the World’s 5th following his victory in Cincinnati on Sunday.

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russia’s raising tennis star Daniil Medvedev told TASS on Monday he could not believe that the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) ranked him as the World’s No. 5 in the association’s weekly updated rankings list.

"This is unbelievable that I am the World’s 5th best player now," Medvedev’s press office quoted him as saying for TASS. "It is unbelievable because only a month or maybe a month and a half passed since I entered the Top 10."

"It’s been only three weeks [since joining Top 10] as I reached three finals of various tennis tournaments and won the Masters. It is indeed unbelievable," the tennis player, who entered the ATP’s Top-10 on July 15, stated.

"However, stopping at this time is not my option and I want to keep gaining," Medvedev added.

Sunday’s final was the third in a row for Medvedev in three weeks as well as his first ever win at the ATP Masters’ series tournaments. He played 18 matches in the course of 20 days, winning 16 of them. On August 4, the Russian was defeated by Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the Washington final, while on August 11 he lost to Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the Rogers Cup tournament’s final in Montreal, Canada.

Medvedev is the first Russian male tennis player to win the tournament in Cincinnati. He is also the fifth Russian to win a tournament of the Masters series after Andrei Chesnokov (two Masters titles), Marat Safin (five), Nikolay Davydenko (two) and Karen Khachanov. Medvedev now also the youngest Cincinnati winner since 2008, when the title went to Great Britain’s Andy Murray, who was 21 years old at that time.

The Masters tournament are ranked right after the Grand Slam tournaments and the ATP Finals. Medvedev won his first ever title back in January 2018 in Sydney.

This season saw him contesting his sixth final, winning the second tournament of the year after Sofia in February. Medvedev’s best Grand Slam performance to date is the fourth round of the 2019 Australian Open.