SANYA, August 17. /TASS/. The international table tennis tournament Xu Shaofa Cup will be held in Sanya in teh Hainan Province from August 17 to 23, the Hainan Daily reported.

The competition will bring together 500 young athletes and table tennis lovers aged 4 to 18 years. The tournament is allowed not only professionals, but also just beginning to go in for sports, pupils of Chinese children's and youth sports schools, youth palaces, private table tennis clubs, as well as school circles.

According to the newspaper, this year the tournament will feature not only Chinese citizens, but also athletes from Malaysia, Singapore, the United States and other countries and regions of the world. It will host single men's and women's competitions, as well as pair competitions - men's, women's and mixed games two for two.

Xu Shaofa was born in 1945 in Jilin Province in northeast China, he is a multiple winner and prize winner of the world table tennis championships as part of the Chinese team. He coached the national team for a long time and led the PRC team to victory at 12 world championships. In 2001, Xu Shaofa was awarded the International Table Tennis Federation award for his contribution to the development of sports. Currently, he organizes unprofessional youth table tennis tournaments in China and other countries and regions of the world.

Table Tennis in China

China is rightfully considered the world leader in the game of table tennis. Since the 1970s, his athletes have been confidently leading in the women's world classification: the Chinese tennis player team only twice lost the victory in the team event - in 1991 and in 2010. In the men's standings, the championship also belongs to athletes from China - since 2001, the national team won gold at all world championships. In 1988, table tennis was included in the program of the Olympic Games: out of 32 sets of gold awards played from the late 80s to the present day, 28 went to the Chinese.

Sports observers, experts and fans often wonder what the secret of athletes from China is. Abroad, young tennis players are trying to copy the technique of the world famous Ma Luna, Zhang Zedong, Zhang Jike and other Chinese athletes. However, watching videos of the Chinese table tennis gurus is apparently not enough - in the world ratings of players, all first places in this sport still belong only to Chinese athletes.