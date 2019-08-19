Russian tennis player Kuznetsova climbs 91 spots in WTA rankings after Cincinnati final

TASS, August 19. Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova has stormed back into the top-100 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Rankings and is currently ranked 62, rising 91 spots, the updated rankings were published on the organization’s website on Monday.

On Sunday, the 34-year old Russian was defeated by American Madison Keys in the Western & Southern Open’s final in Cincinnati (Ohio, US). Keys prevailed 7-5, 7-6 (7:5) in one hour and 45 minutes. Kuznetsova reached a WTA final for the first time since July 30, 2018 when she was victorious in Washington, defeating Croatian Donna Vekic in three sets.

The Russian managed to beat three WTA top-10 players for the first time in her career at a single tournament on her path to the final - Kuznetsova defeated American Sloane Stephens (No. 10) in the third round, won a thriller against Czech Karolina Pliskova (No. 3) in the quarterfinals and took out seed No. 1 of the tournament and second best player in the world right now Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in the semifinals.

Another Russian, Maria Sharapova made it to the second round of the tournament, losing to Barty. However, the Russian earned 60 ranking points and rose ten spots, landing at 87. Winner of the tournament Keys climbed eight spots to reenter the top-10.

Daria Kasatkina remains the highest ranked Russian in the list, occupying the 42nd place, falling by one.