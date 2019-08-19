Russian tennis player Medvedev wins first ATP Masters title in Cincinnati

TASS, August 19. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has defeated Belgian David Goffin in the final of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati (Ohio, US). The tournament offers around $6.7 million in prize money.

Twenty-three-year old Medvedev, seed No.9, emerged victorious 7-6 (7:3), 6-4 in one hour and 41 minutes. The players squared off for the third time, with the Russian now leading their head-to-head 2-1. In their last encounter, Medvedev lost to Goffin in 2019 Wimbledon’s third round in five sets.

The Saturday semifinal match saw Medvedev defeating world No. 1 Serbian Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Medvedev has won his 44th match in 2019, the most wins among all the tennis players. His personal best in matches won in a single season is 48, which he achieved last year. Medvedev is projected to rise to career-high No. 5 in the ATP rankings when it is updated later on Monday.

Fifth title

It was the third final in a row in three weeks for Medvedev and the first ever victory at the ATP Masters’ series tournaments. He played 18 matches in 20 days, winning 16 of them. On August 4, the Russian was defeated by Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the Washington final, while on August 11 he lost to Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the Rogers Cup tournament’s final in Montreal, Canada.

In the last ten years, only Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev were victorious at Masters tournaments among Russian players. Khachanov won the Paris Masters on November 4, 2018, defeating Djokovic in the final in straight sets. Before Khachanov, the last Russian player to be crowned a Masters winner was Nikolay Davydenko (2009).

Medvedev is the first Russian male tennis player to win the tournament in Cincinnati. He is also the fifth Russian to win any Masters title after Andrei Chesnokov (two Masters titles), Marat Safin (five), Nikolay Davydenko (two) and Karen Khachanov. Moreover, Medvedev is the youngest Cincinnati winner since 2008, when 21-year old Andy Murray conquered his first Masters.

The Russian has also won the fifth title of his professional career, winning the prestigious Cincinnati Masters tournament. The Masters tournament are ranked right after the Grand Slam tournaments and the ATP Finals. Medvedev won his first ever title back in January 2018 in Sydney. This season saw him contesting his sixth final, winning the second tournament of the year after Sofia in February.

Medvedev’s best Grand Slam performance to date is the fourth round of the 2019 Australian Open.