Maria Sharapova to replace Serena Williams at Greenbrier tennis exhibition

TASS, August 19. Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova has announced that she will compete at The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic tennis exhibition tournament, replacing American Serena Williams.

The exhibition in Greenbrier (West Virginia, US) is scheduled for September 13-14. Williams was injured while playing the Rogers Cup tournament in Toronto last week, which prevented her from finishing the final against Canada’s Bianca Andreescu.

"I just wanted to say how excited I am to be competing in The Greenbrier Champions Tennis Classic. I’ll be playing a mixed doubles match on September 13, which I don’t really know how I got invited to that but we’ll see how that goes and a singles match on September 14. I can’t wait to see everyone there, I’ve heard some incredible things about this event and I look forward to meeting all of you at this fun weekend," Sharapova said in a video address published on Twitter.

The tournament will also feature Danish Caroline Wozniacki (No. 19 in WTA rankings), as well as Americans Jack Sock and Taylor Fritz.

On August 14, Sharapova was defeated by world No. 2 Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati (Ohio, US). Sharapova is currently ranked 97th in the WTA rankings. She has 36 WTA singles titles to her name and has won all four Grand Slam tournaments - Wimbledon in 2004, US Open in 2006, Australian Open in 2008 and French Open in 2012 and 2014, completing a rare career Grand Slam.

Williams, 37, holds a record number of Grand Slam tournaments won in the Open Era in singles with 23 titles. She has won Wimbledon seven times and reached the final four times. Williams has won 72 WTA singles titles.