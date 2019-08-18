Russia’s Medvedev defeats Djokovic to reach Cincinnati final

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev defeated world’s No. 1, Novak Djokovic of Serbia to reach his first final at the Western & Southern Open tournament in Cincinnati, which offers $6.7 million in prize money.

The 23-year-old Russian tennis player defeated Djokovic 3:6, 6:3, 6:3 in one hour and 43 minutes. This was their fifth encounter on international courts, and the second victory for Medvedev in them after the April 2019 victory in Monte Carlo.

In the final, due on Sunday night Moscow time, Medvedev, who is seeded ninth, will face David Goffin of Belgium, seeded 16th.

Medvedev is currently ranked 8th in the ratings list of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). The victory in Cincinnati will promote him to the fifth place in the ATP ratings.

Medvedev entered the ATP’s Top-10 on July 15. He is the four-time winner of the ATP tournaments and his best result playing in the Grand Slam competitions was reaching the quarterfinals stage of the 2019 Australian Open.