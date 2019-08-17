Russian tennis player Kuznetsova thrashes world No. 2 Barty in WTA Cincinnati semifinals

TASS, August 17. Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova has defeated Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in the semifinals of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati (Ohio, US). The tournament offers around $3 million in prize money.

The 34-year old Russian outplayed the seed No. 1 of the tournament 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and six minutes in the first ever clash between the two. Kuznetsova will face either American Madison Keys or another American Sofia Kenin in the final. Kuznetsova has reached a WTA final for the first time since July 30, 2018 when she was victorious in Washington.

Kuznetsova is currently ranked 153rd in the WTA rankings, she has 18 titles to her name. The Russian is a two-times Grand Slam winner (2004 US Open, 2009 French Open). She has also reached quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2005, 2009 and 2013, as well as quarterfinals of Wimbledon in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2017.

Barty was too much to handle for another Russian, Maria Sharapova, in the second round. The Australian is currently ranked 2nd, she has won 6 WTA titles. This year saw Barty winning the French Open.

The Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati will be completed tomorrow, August 18.