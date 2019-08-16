Three-time Russian boxing champion Magomedov suspended for two years

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has suspended three-time Russian boxing champion Sadam Magomedov for two years for violating anti-doping regulations, with the period commencing on May 16, 2019, RUSADA’s press service reported.

Magomedov, 27, was found guilty of violating an article of the All-Russian Anti-Doping Rules (violation of the procedure for providing information on his whereabouts).

In addition to three gold medals of Russia’s championships, Magomedov is a bronze medalist of the 2015 European Games and a silver medalist of the 2018 Russian championships.